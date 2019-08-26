Microsoft (MSFT) Position Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd; Basswood Capital Management Boosted Position in Century Cmntys (CCS) by $12.83 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 135.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 557,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 968,376 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.21 million, up from 410,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $842.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 237,076 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 9,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 178,339 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.03M, up from 168,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52M shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 84,835 shares to 130,320 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 11,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,856 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

