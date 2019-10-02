Microsoft (MSFT) Position Boosted by Palestra Capital Management Llc; As Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) Valuation Rose, Aristotle Capital Boston Has Trimmed Its Holding

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) by 28.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 211,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% . The institutional investor held 534,099 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.05 million, down from 745,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $28.91. About 278,341 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 189,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $176.74M, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $137.07. About 22.58M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 767,705 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $158.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 87,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 665,495 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crestwood Advsrs Group Incorporated Ltd has invested 3.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Security National Trust stated it has 86,224 shares or 3.63% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited owns 22,159 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. White Pine Inv owns 54,864 shares. Bamco Ny holds 227,447 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP stated it has 2.30M shares. 158,333 were accumulated by Carret Asset Lc. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price owns 89,048 shares for 4.26% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 29.43M shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 159,086 shares. Odey Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 170,057 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 169,934 shares. Parthenon Ltd invested in 370,977 shares. Choate Invest Advsr reported 120,490 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Grace & White holds 9,165 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: Lessons From The Lost Decade – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GitHub buys Semmle for Actions – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “These 3 Dividend Stocks Just Increased Their Payouts – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Analysts await Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. HASI’s profit will be $21.02M for 22.59 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold HASI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 43.36 million shares or 4.98% more from 41.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Management Grp Llp has 0.04% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 5.95 million shares. Aqr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 7,406 shares. Regions Finance accumulated 9,942 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.01% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Fdx Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 22,302 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Partners Limited Liability Company reported 7,131 shares stake. Fiduciary Co reported 15,917 shares. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 700 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 9,280 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 58,348 shares. 8,716 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd holds 0% or 123,974 shares.

More notable recent Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Do Plunging Oil Prices Signal Opportunity For CorEnergy? – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Who’s Warming Up To Hannon Armstrong? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why We Did Not Buy Hannon Armstrong – Part 2 – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2018. More interesting news about Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hannon Armstrong Was Once A Misunderstood REIT – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.