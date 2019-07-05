Microsoft (MSFT) Position Boosted by Boothbay Fund Management Llc; Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Stock Rose While Regent Investment Management Has Decreased by $452,946 Its Position

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (CMCSA) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 11,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 59,051 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 70,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.22. About 3.18 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 19/04/2018 – Comcast and Independence Health to partner on new health care platform; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST AND CHARTER WILL CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN THEIR OWN RELATIONSHIPS WITH DEVICE MANUFACTURERS; 22/05/2018 – Comcast Announces Nationwide Launch of xFi Pods: A New, Whole-Home Mesh WiFi System; 23/05/2018 – Hohn Urges Rupert Murdoch to Engage With Comcast on Potential Deal — Letter; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST HAS COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY FULL CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE TO SKY SHAREHOLDERS UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws recommendation for Fox bid after higher Comcast offer; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 34,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,040 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 35,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $136.18. About 6.25 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC) by 18,640 shares to 18,845 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,770 shares, and cut its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Eos LP has invested 0.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Systematic Finance Management LP invested 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Provise Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 123,503 shares. Petrus Trust Commerce Lta invested in 1.94% or 85,000 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt invested 3.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Security National Bank & Trust Of So Dak holds 18,792 shares or 2.78% of its portfolio. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd holds 1.74% or 62,235 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie reported 4.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Korea-based Mirae Asset Investments has invested 1.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 113,333 are owned by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Co. Hl Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 4.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2.67M shares. Harber Asset Mngmt reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bloom Tree Partners Limited Liability invested in 591,996 shares. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 86,487 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 2.3% or 1.65 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmsincerbeaux Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 10,998 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 0.44% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 13,400 shares. Oakbrook Investments Lc invested in 0.15% or 62,454 shares. Sound Shore Management Inc Ct accumulated 4.32 million shares. Beacon Fin Grp Inc invested 0.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Optimum Inv Advsrs has 0.08% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 5,769 shares. Checchi Advisers Llc invested in 41,356 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp holds 0.69% or 597,929 shares. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.4% or 113,021 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 3.56 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd Llc stated it has 41,437 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. First Manhattan reported 3.37 million shares. Old Comml Bank In accumulated 100,362 shares. Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Llc invested in 77,386 shares. Moreover, Community Commercial Bank Na has 0.36% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.37B for 14.41 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. 275,746 shares were sold by COHEN DAVID L, worth $10.21 million.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,305 shares to 61,911 shares, valued at $7.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) by 11,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS).

