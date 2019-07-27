Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Wealth Architects Has Lowered Its Holding; Goodnow Investment Group Lowered Its Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Stake by $1.32 Million as Market Value Rose

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 2,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 148,830 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.26 million, down from 151,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $11.6 during the last trading session, reaching $492.5. About 77,865 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 35.76% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.33% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 4,714 shares to 75,399 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 10,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barbara Oil has 1.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Florida-based Efg Asset (Americas) Corporation has invested 2.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Grisanti Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 953 shares. Sky Inv Limited Liability Corporation owns 74,220 shares or 3.21% of their US portfolio. Ht Prtnrs Ltd Com owns 0.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,406 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 124,987 shares. Kistler invested 0.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 54,844 shares. Garrison Bradford Associates Inc owns 7,600 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Llc holds 160,918 shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas Inc owns 511,347 shares. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 25,113 shares. Capital Rech Global Invsts holds 97.79M shares or 3.66% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.82 million shares. Moreover, Kensico Capital Mngmt has 7.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.16 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0.02% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). 777 are held by Envestnet Asset. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corp reported 2 shares. Utah Retirement holds 2,045 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap LP reported 54,087 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corporation, New York-based fund reported 1,801 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Products Prtn Limited Liability Com reported 10,600 shares stake. Mackenzie Corp holds 0.01% or 9,750 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Eqis Mngmt invested in 0.1% or 2,781 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC).

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $8.52 EPS, up 22.59% or $1.57 from last year’s $6.95 per share. CACC’s profit will be $160.16M for 14.45 P/E if the $8.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $8.08 actual EPS reported by Credit Acceptance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.45% EPS growth.