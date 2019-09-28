Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Tuttle Tactical Management Has Cut by $1.43 Million Its Stake; Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $388,270 as Market Valuation Declined

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 10,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 61,984 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30 million, down from 72,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold 205 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,163 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20 million, down from 1,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73 million shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: U.S. trade team arrives in Beijing for talks, China media cautious; 09/05/2018 – SPANISH UNION TAKES LEGAL ACTION AGAINST AMAZON; 30/05/2018 – Bezos Says Amazon Should Pass Scrutiny Test With ‘Flying Colors’; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS U.S. ECONOMY IS WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL BECAUSE IT EMBRACES FREE ENTERPRISE AND POLICY MATTERS ARE HANDLED THROUGH RECOGNIZED PROCESSES; 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Amazon has more than 100 million Prime members; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is making another move to convert Amazon Prime customers into Whole Foods customers. All U.S. Prime customers will soon be eligible for a discount of 10% on sale items inside Whole Foods stores; 28/03/2018 – Daily Caller: Trump Sets His Sights On Amazon And Jeff Bezos; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Brands Include Autotrader, Dealer.com, Kelley Blue Book; 29/03/2018 – They Once Saved Amazon. Now Convertible Bonds Expose Tech Qualms; 02/04/2018 – April begins with a market sell-off. The major indexes are all lower, as Amazon puts pressure on the tech sector

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Financial Bank Of Scotland Public Ltd has invested 7.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dubuque Comml Bank Tru has invested 2.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Argyle Mngmt holds 4.07% or 80,108 shares in its portfolio. Cap Limited Liability holds 27,934 shares. Boston Prtn holds 0.85% or 4.75 million shares in its portfolio. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 2,389 shares. Godsey Gibb Assocs holds 3.35% or 173,611 shares. Clal Insurance Enterp Limited holds 570,000 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Central Asset Invests & Management Holdings (Hk) Ltd has 11.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clark stated it has 512,008 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 1.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4.03M shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) stated it has 1.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oak Ltd Oh holds 310,485 shares or 2.59% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Lc stated it has 6,189 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Moreover, Trb Advsr Lp has 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MSFT Continues Buyback Frenzy – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $254.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 7,975 shares to 12,746 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc, which manages about $465.79 million and $145.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 6,089 shares to 14,469 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilton Management Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 6,052 shares. Trust Com Of Toledo Na Oh has 1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,106 shares. 50,977 were reported by Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Com owns 1,037 shares. Cypress has 1,829 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Co holds 0.06% or 330 shares in its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va reported 0.67% stake. Moreno Evelyn V reported 4,588 shares. Kanawha Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 461 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. White Pine Inv has 267 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt stated it has 121 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Company holds 3.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 58,285 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 17,999 shares. Dupont Mngmt has invested 1.84% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Duquesne Family Office Limited holds 7.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 125,527 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AWS hires Cisco, Cumulus vet – Information – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon.com set to make European TV push – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Amazon Stock Should Own the Holiday Season – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel On Atlas Air: Company Has Lingering Pilot Union Issues, But Stock Still Attractive – Benzinga” with publication date: September 24, 2019.