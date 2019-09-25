Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Sequoia Financial Advisors Upped Position; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Has Cut Its Position as Shares Declined

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc sold 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, down from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $8.97 during the last trading session, reaching $1750.58. About 1.98M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS RIGHT ABOUT AMAZON COSTING POST OFFICE LOTS OF MONEY; 09/03/2018 – ReconBob is a free plug-in available on Google Chrome for reviewing Amazon sellers; 02/04/2018 – As Amazon struggles to crack markets in Asia, this Korean Unicorn could be a strong candidate for an IPO in 2019; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIVATE BRANDS WILL EXPAND INTO PET ACCESSORIES, DIAPERS; 17/04/2018 – NEW lRl REPORT ANALYZES IMPACT OF AMAZON’S ACQUISITION OF WHOLE FOODS; 19/03/2018 – Supermarket Casualties Begin to Pile Up in Amazon-Fueled Battle; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 03/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, raising shipping fee by up to 50%; 21/03/2018 – EU reveals a new digital tax plan that could hit the likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook; 06/04/2018 – Trump attacked Amazon over taxes – but his own online store reportedly collects sales tax from only 2 states

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 4,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 130,855 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.53M, up from 126,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $137.98. About 9.57M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 26,241 shares to 25,834 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 9,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,248 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,532 are owned by Rhenman Partners Asset Mngmt. Paragon Limited Liability Company accumulated 108,225 shares. 21,162 were accumulated by Mcf Ltd Liability Corporation. Capital Intll Invsts accumulated 94.79M shares. Country Club Trust Co Na has invested 2.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Regal Inv Advsr Lc invested in 64,062 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Florida-based Raymond James And Assoc has invested 1.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zacks Invest Mgmt reported 979,468 shares. Founders Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 6.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 77,074 were reported by First Merchants. Moreover, Torch Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 1.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,397 shares. Westwood Mgmt Il reported 492,500 shares. Waverton Ltd stated it has 1.42M shares or 9.59% of all its holdings. Farmers And Merchants Invs holds 297,599 shares or 2.56% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent Tru Co holds 5,466 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Shellback Lp holds 1.65% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp accumulated 91,872 shares. Cambridge Inv Advisors holds 73,792 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Grisanti Capital Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 2.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Van Eck Associate Corp reported 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bartlett And Ltd Liability Company holds 537 shares. Burney Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 919 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 6,980 shares. Moreover, Hudock Grp Limited Liability has 0.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno accumulated 24,800 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.84% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 9,902 were reported by White Elm Cap Limited Liability Company. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested 5.97% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 95.14 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.