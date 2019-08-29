Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding; Wabtec (WAB) Holder Cibc Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 101.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 7,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 13,936 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 6,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $67.73. About 1.16 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Chairman Albert Neupaver Has Been Re-Appointed Executive Chairman; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 21/05/2018 – GE’s Transportation Unit To Merge With Wabtec In A Deal Valued At $11.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 30/05/2018 – Delachaux IPO team perseveres despite tough market conditions; 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 507,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 2.62M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308.98 million, down from 3.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 15.70 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 269,889 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $161.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 250,821 shares to 4.94M shares, valued at $221.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 1.46M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.11M shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).