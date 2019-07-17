Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Salem Investment Counselors Boosted Stake by $2.29 Million; Garmin LTD Shs (GRMN) Holder Disciplined Growth Investors Decreased Its Stake

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd Shs (GRMN) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 21,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.92M, down from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $81.25. About 414,636 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 33.07% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING; 08/03/2018 – Garmin® introduces the tactix® Charlie, a specialized tactical GPS watch with wrist-based heart rate; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 20,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 439,336 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.25 million, up from 419,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $137.35. About 11.41 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,198 shares to 14,384 shares, valued at $17.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc by 20,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 1.01% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.99 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $189.85M for 20.31 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.99% EPS growth.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plantronics Inc New Com (NYSE:PLT) by 96,181 shares to 1.98 million shares, valued at $91.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stamps Com Inc Com New (NASDAQ:STMP) by 137,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 713,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Viasat Inc Com (NASDAQ:VSAT).