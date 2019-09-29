Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Salem Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $3.86 Million; As Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Price Declined, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Position

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 53.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc sold 21,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 19,155 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $963,000, down from 41,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 4.52M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 30.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 29,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 66,299 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.88 million, down from 95,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Fulton Savings Bank Na has 1.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 350,794 were accumulated by Kcm Inv Advsr Llc. Alpha Windward Lc holds 0.36% or 3,948 shares. Moreover, Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,676 shares. Columbus Hill Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 4.6% or 373,403 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,913 shares. Echo Street Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.29% or 546,319 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 3.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Park Natl Oh holds 4.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 564,294 shares. Skytop Capital Mngmt Limited, New York-based fund reported 60,000 shares. Hanlon Invest Mngmt reported 3,392 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 2.35% or 4.98 million shares. 78,456 are held by Pineno Levin And Ford Asset. Peak Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 106,603 shares. Trb Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. On Monday, June 10 the insider Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million. Dillon Kenneth also bought $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Friday, August 16. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650. 15,000 shares were bought by Shearer Bob, worth $753,258. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Thursday, June 13. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13M and $408.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 34,439 shares to 290,677 shares, valued at $9.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 13,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).