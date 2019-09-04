Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Plancorp Has Raised by $327,717 Its Holding; As Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI) Valuation Were Volatile, Robinson Capital Management Has Raised by $421,454 Its Position

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,623 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 22,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $137.21. About 11.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 38,314 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 612,877 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 574,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.67. About 130,722 shares traded or 101.09% up from the average. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Long Island Ltd has 5.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Ashfield has 4.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 338,558 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 65,907 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt accumulated 8.87 million shares. Foundry Prns Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Icon Advisers invested in 0.72% or 60,600 shares. Biondo Advisors Llc invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Natl Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 1.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv accumulated 3.84% or 134,523 shares. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Com, a Arizona-based fund reported 131,771 shares. Amp Capital Limited holds 2.48% or 3.74 million shares. Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv has 18,025 shares. Bangor Savings Bank reported 27,649 shares stake. Fort Lp holds 20,863 shares. Hl Serv Lc has invested 4.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold MHI shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 4.31 million shares or 0.21% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.24% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 23,628 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs, a Florida-based fund reported 37,302 shares. Robinson Capital Mgmt Ltd has 612,877 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) for 129,314 shares. Advsrs Asset Inc invested in 0.02% or 89,605 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company owns 2 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 350,614 shares. Cohen & Steers has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 0% or 117,996 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation accumulated 90,607 shares. 38,938 are held by Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company accumulated 84,969 shares. City Of London Inv Management reported 310,746 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 22,327 shares in its portfolio.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (NYSE:PMO) by 430,558 shares to 480,908 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Munienhanced Fund (MEN) by 141,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 605,143 shares, and cut its stake in Dws Strategic Municipal Inco.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $11,940 activity.