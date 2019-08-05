Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Penobscot Investment Management Company Raised Holding by $358,020; Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) Shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $740,000

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 3,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 111,857 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.19M, up from 108,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $132.45. About 31.89M shares traded or 31.18% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine, Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com)

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 37,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 73,400 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 110,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $25.24. About 896,032 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ally Incorporated holds 3.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 160,000 shares. Community Commercial Bank Of Raymore has invested 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sun Life Inc holds 13,075 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 160,197 shares. Mason Street Advsr Llc holds 1.09 million shares or 2.67% of its portfolio. Summit Limited Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Leavell Inv Mngmt Inc holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 88,614 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited has invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sonata Gp reported 1.96% stake. First Mercantile Trust Co reported 63,583 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Co Ltd holds 5.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,470 shares. Financial Advantage holds 800 shares. Wespac Advisors Limited Com accumulated 0.24% or 3,018 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 2,063 shares. Cornerstone Capital reported 224,212 shares.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,580 shares to 50,215 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Barclays Invest Grad (FLRN) by 18,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 855,792 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.26M for 11.27 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.