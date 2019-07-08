Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Palisade Asset Management Has Cut Position; Mastercard (MA) Holder Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Cut Holding by $3.59 Million as Stock Rose

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 45,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.49 million, down from 228,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.88. About 4.68 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 54.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 15,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,725 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, down from 27,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $270.11. About 631,305 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 37.10 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv Mgmt owns 588,685 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough And Company has 0.09% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ftb accumulated 1,492 shares. Shell Asset Management Com holds 150,821 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Axiom Limited Co De stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd has invested 0.24% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gulf International Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 217,856 shares stake. National Asset Mgmt accumulated 9,509 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 246,985 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Carderock Mngmt Inc has 3.17% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Westfield Capital Management Lp holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 506,625 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has 716,817 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Kames Pcl holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 10,745 shares. Moreover, Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Symphony Asset Ltd Liability Co has 0.21% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,485 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Scholtz Limited Liability Corp has 6.76% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zacks Inv Management invested in 979,339 shares or 2.48% of the stock. Broderick Brian C accumulated 52,618 shares or 2.22% of the stock. Shoker Invest Counsel reported 1.29% stake. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi invested in 4.72% or 303,841 shares. 412,281 are held by Agf Inc. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management Limited reported 1.31 million shares. Osborne Partners Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 3.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vulcan Value Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3.52% or 3.25 million shares. Barometer Capital Mngmt owns 110,950 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 13.61M shares. Raymond James Fin Advsr Incorporated invested 1.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Yhb Inv holds 202,851 shares. D Scott Neal Inc holds 1,759 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Com Ltd Liability Com reported 580,778 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77 million and $631.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 16,500 shares to 23,569 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Donaldson Co Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 9,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).