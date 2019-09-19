Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Oakwood Capital Management Trimmed by $1.74 Million Its Stake; Condor Capital Management Decreased Stake in Peapack (PGC) by $901,376

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 47.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 32,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 36,158 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, down from 68,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $574.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.54. About 65,911 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 13,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 99,041 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.27M, down from 112,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 18.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.67M for 12.31 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $13,678 activity.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $643.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 18,793 shares to 185,306 shares, valued at $5.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 5,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 13.28 million shares or 0.61% more from 13.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 1,641 shares. 26,301 were accumulated by Globeflex Limited Partnership. State Street holds 0% or 392,804 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 12,112 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc invested in 0% or 20,498 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 464,099 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 242,733 shares. 2,032 were accumulated by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. 200,448 were reported by Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Limited. Panagora Asset Management reported 5,256 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) or 12,300 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 2,580 shares. Blackrock accumulated 1.25 million shares. Salzhauer Michael owns 142,615 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.