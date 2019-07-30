Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Cut by $399,438 Its Holding; Mackay Shields Has Decreased Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holding by $16.70 Million

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 87.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 95,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,895 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 109,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $157.8. About 225,209 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 3,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 379,978 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.82 million, down from 383,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.18. About 9.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth accumulated 16,934 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 104,651 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 319,825 shares or 3.51% of their US portfolio. Glenview Bancorporation Trust Dept holds 5.26% or 104,362 shares. Covington Investment reported 3.01% stake. Texas-based Corda Inv Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). C M Bidwell Associates Limited owns 348 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Somerville Kurt F has 2.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). West Chester Advsrs reported 9,789 shares. Fin Counselors Incorporated invested 2.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wellcome Tru (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru owns 6.33 million shares or 12.09% of their US portfolio. Allen Inv Limited Liability owns 1.39 million shares. Towercrest Capital reported 6,491 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Connors Investor reported 2.16% stake. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc stated it has 241,393 shares or 3.97% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,868 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Comerica National Bank holds 0.06% or 43,839 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Incorporated (Ca) invested in 22 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has 11,591 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Management owns 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 10,432 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Company owns 6,097 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0.01% or 80,526 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 2,665 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 7,628 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.09% or 60,455 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg reported 207,091 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corporation holds 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 38,734 shares. Invesco Limited reported 728,142 shares. 2,255 were accumulated by Polaris Capital Management Limited Liability Corp.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 69,748 shares to 255,587 shares, valued at $11.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 114,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 EPS, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $274.49M for 7.53 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

