Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Markston International Boosted Position by $321,984; Maverick Capital LTD Has Lowered Its Genesco (GCO) Stake by $7.66 Million; Share Value Declined

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Genesco Inc (GCO) by 87.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 170,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.12% . The hedge fund held 24,879 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 195,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Genesco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $543.57M market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32.88. About 517,328 shares traded or 64.82% up from the average. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has declined 1.43% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 07/03/2018 Genesco and Legion to address diverging views in meeting – sources [21:58 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q Net $56M; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC GCO.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q Adj EPS $2.15; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC SEES FY 2019 SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $2.84 TO $3.27; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FOR COMPANY INCLUDED A 1% DECREASE IN SAME STORE SALES AND A 15% INCREASE IN E-COMMERCE SALES; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO REACHES AGREEMENT WITH LEGION PARTNERS, 4010 CAPITAL; 25/04/2018 – Genesco to Boost Board by Two Directors; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – APPOINT TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, MARJORIE L. BOWEN AND JOSHUA E. SCHECHTER; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY SALES INCREASED 5%, INCLUDING RESULTS OF A 53(RD) WEEK, TO $930 MLN FROM $883 MLN

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 2,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 353,729 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.72M, up from 350,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $135.1. About 14.08 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 11,213 shares to 159,972 shares, valued at $5.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT) by 6,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,619 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report earnings on September, 6. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Genesco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) by 26,420 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $26.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 36,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

