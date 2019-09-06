Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Lowered Holding by $617,058; As Roper Technologies (ROP) Share Value Rose, 1832 Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Stake

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 1,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 40,545 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76 million, up from 38,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $374.19. About 253,079 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 5,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 26,055 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 31,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $139.66. About 15.35M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 21,500 shares to 59,064 shares, valued at $5.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 93,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,069 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pickup: Canadian Startup To Offer Its Load Board For Free – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “DAT: Truckload Spot Rates Slip Seasonally, But Uncertainty Looms – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Roper Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ROP) 10% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies: Software M&A Continues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $163,483 activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

