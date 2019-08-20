Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position; Dean Foods Co (DF) Share Price Declined While Parametric Portfolio Associates Cut by $314,865 Its Position

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 131,771 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.54M, down from 135,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $137.57. About 11.30M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Dean Foods Co (DF) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 104,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The institutional investor held 919,399 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Dean Foods Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.33M market cap company. The stock increased 5.73% or $0.0509 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9394. About 1.94 million shares traded. Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) has declined 85.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DF News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Cuts Dean Foods CFR to B2 From B1; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dean Foods Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DF); 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – UNDER FORWARD OUTLOOK, IMPLEMENTING PLANS TO MITIGATE EXPECTED HEADWINDS IN NON-DAIRY INPUT COSTS; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CEO RALPH SCOZZAFAVA COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – Dean Foods 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – MOVING FORWARD IN 2018, FOCUSED ON EXECUTING COMMERCIAL AGENDA AND COST PRODUCTIVITY INITIATIVES TO DRIVE STRATEGIC PLAN; 07/03/2018 Dean Foods Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – WILL NOW BEGIN NEXT PHASE OF STRATEGIC PLAN BY RIGHT-SIZING NETWORK TO BETTER MATCH VOLUME; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS: WON’T GIVE VOLUME OUTLOOK FOR `QUITE A LONG TIME’

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 21,450 shares to 50,384 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

