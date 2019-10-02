Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Has Lifted by $1.06 Million Its Position; Netflix (NFLX) Stock Declined While Harris Associates LP Has Cut Its Stake by $8.79 Million

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202.01M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $137.07. About 22.58 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine, Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 23,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 3.07 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13B, down from 3.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $269.58. About 8.79 million shares traded or 9.65% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 24/05/2018 – 10 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in June; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total International Streaming Memberships 68.3M; 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 23/04/2018 – Ame (AE): Is Netflix asking for $1.5 billion as a last-ditch survival effort?; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is looking to spend serious bucks on an LA-based billboard company; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Designated Survivor’ May Be Revived at Netflix After ABC Cancellation; 07/05/2018 – Collider.com: Netflix Recruits `Beauty and the Beast’ Screenwriter for David Ayer’s `Bright’ Sequel; 27/04/2018 – The Rain, Netflix – a post-apocalyptic Scandi horror; 09/03/2018 – Express-Tribune: Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 64.19 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) by 288,565 shares to 660,200 shares, valued at $46.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) by 19.89M shares in the quarter, for a total of 62.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

