Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Hound Partners Upped Position; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Market Value Rose, Long Pond Capital LP Has Lowered Its Stake

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 13.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.46M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72M, down from 14.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 17.80 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 22,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.90 million, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00B and $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 2.06 million shares to 2.84M shares, valued at $260.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC) by 60,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,703 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp stated it has 288,811 shares or 3.2% of all its holdings. Aviance Cap holds 0.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 19,690 shares. Moreover, Spc Finance Inc has 1.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lodestar Counsel Limited Company Il owns 388,721 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 2.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Monroe Bank Mi has 0.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 17,070 are held by Pictet National Bank & Trust. Rampart Invest Co Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Taylor Asset Management reported 2,800 shares. Horan Capital reported 6.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 6.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amica Mutual stated it has 234,286 shares. Pittenger And Anderson owns 1.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 128,807 shares. The Indiana-based First Merchants has invested 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dsm Llc owns 4.83 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 99.25M are held by Icahn Carl C. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 61,455 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 758,945 shares. Par Mngmt Inc owns 3.60 million shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel owns 2.31 million shares for 2% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.59 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has 3.64 million shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 306,267 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 14,633 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Beach Point Management LP holds 1.71M shares. Pentwater Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 350,000 shares. Moreover, Silver Point Cap Ltd Partnership has 19.84% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 16.23M shares. Dupont Cap Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Tru Of Vermont holds 0% or 174 shares in its portfolio.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 11.56M shares to 12.34M shares, valued at $510.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 405,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).