Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Hirtle Callaghan & Co Lowered Stake; Semgroup (SEMG) Shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Its Position as Valuation Declined

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 33,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 33,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 11.55 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 966,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.94M, down from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $798.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.04. About 295,989 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP AFFIRMS INITIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference May 24; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Corp Doesn’t See Any Impact From FERC Revised Policy Statement; 10/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 22/04/2018 – DJ SemGroup Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEMG); 07/05/2018 – Semgroup: Project Is Estimated to Cost Between $60M and $66M; 15/03/2018 – Semgroup Sold SemMaterials México to Ergon Asfaltos México HC for About $72 M; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N – SEMGROUP IS AFFIRMING ITS INITIAL FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – OPEN SEASON WILL BEGIN MAY 24, 2018, AND WILL CONCLUDE JUNE 25, 2018

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knot Offshore Partners Lp (NYSE:KNOP) by 547,500 shares to 2.38 million shares, valued at $45.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 597,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP).

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc, which manages about $24.08 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 16,435 shares to 156,314 shares, valued at $23.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) by 35,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.