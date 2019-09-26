Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Hendley & Co Boosted Its Position; Cyrus Capital Partners LP Stake in Ally Finl (ALLY) Has Trimmed by $81.00 Million

Hendley & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc bought 4,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 92,059 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.33 million, up from 87,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $139.17. About 7.96M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 2.70M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.89 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.65M, down from 5.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 523,305 shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Doug Timmerman Pres of Auto Finance; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Provision Expense Relatively Flat; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC ALLY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followed by “Modern Millennial”; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Other Revenue Relatively Flat; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Adj Tangible Book Value $27.45/Share; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Ally prime auto loan ABS issued between 2016 and 2017; 17/04/2018 – Primeritus Financial Services Receives Top Honor from Ally Financial; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.70M for 8.71 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Hendley & Co Inc, which manages about $216.47 million and $213.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Appleinc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,096 shares to 32,629 shares, valued at $6.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stellar Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 42,610 shares. Homrich & Berg owns 76,194 shares. Moreover, Gibraltar Capital Management has 4.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Flippin Bruce Porter has invested 1.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zuckerman Inv Group Ltd Com accumulated 2.36% or 79,680 shares. Marathon Cap invested in 1.46% or 26,699 shares. Bankshares Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 78.99M shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Ltd Liability Co invested in 39,719 shares or 2.13% of the stock. The Tennessee-based Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Com has invested 2.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cincinnati Insur holds 1.43M shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 2.97% or 111,810 shares in its portfolio. Mengis Cap Mngmt stated it has 4.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mraz Amerine & Associate Inc has 2.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smith Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.41 million shares or 6.29% of all its holdings. Sand Hill Global Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 78,977 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio.

