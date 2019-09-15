Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Guild Investment Management Lowered Position by $409,640; Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Decreased Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Position by $8.03 Million; Shares Rose

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 3,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 8,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15M, down from 11,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 65.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 58,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 30,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.15M, down from 88,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $139.28. About 2.90M shares traded or 46.23% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 71,695 shares to 262,833 shares, valued at $5.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 175,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 762,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Mutual Insur Co reported 12,904 shares stake. Washington Trust Communications holds 72,089 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mgmt, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 134,806 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp holds 0.02% or 2,583 shares in its portfolio. 10,484 were reported by Argi Invest Serv Lc. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Spectrum Mgmt Group reported 1 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Lc has 538,700 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Century Inc reported 4.37 million shares. Scotia Capital has 0.01% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Parsec Fincl Mngmt has 100,024 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 198,256 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Roosevelt Inv Group holds 1,917 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 2.34M were accumulated by Principal Finance Group Inc Inc. Camarda Fin Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 47 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 12.35 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Field And Main State Bank reported 14,485 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,440 shares stake. Fort Point Cap Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 0.83% or 15,747 shares. Illinois-based Martin Management Limited Company has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hartford Inv Mgmt stated it has 3.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Telemus Capital Limited Liability Co has 159,677 shares. Coastline Co holds 70,355 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc owns 143,889 shares. Altimeter Cap Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 500,000 shares. New York-based Fred Alger Management has invested 7.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dsam Partners (London) Ltd reported 15,500 shares. The New Jersey-based Hanlon Inv Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Firsthand Cap Mngmt Inc owns 100,000 shares or 5.16% of their US portfolio. 3.77M are held by Keybank Natl Association Oh.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Guild Investment Management Inc, which manages about $163.97 million and $67.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 496 shares to 844 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.