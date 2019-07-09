Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Guardian Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position; Wedge Capital Management L LP Holds Holding in Mednax (MD)

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 3,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 30,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $136.69. About 10.91M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Mednax Inc. (MD) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 18,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.64 million, up from 999,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Mednax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $24.22. About 385,591 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 38.77% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Rev $901.9M; 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM REITERATES WON’T NEGOTIATE NEW PACT WITH MEDNAX; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HAVE BEEN SHORT ON ENVISION SINCE THE MIDDLE OF LAST YEAR AND ON MEDNAX SINCE THIS YEAR – CNBC; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q EPS 68c; 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX, CARLYLE, TPG AND HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN DECLINED TO COMMENT; 30/04/2018 – Mednax Sees 2Q EPS 81c-EPS 86c; 26/04/2018 – MEDNAX SALES PROCESS IS SAID TO BE ON `LIFE SUPPORT’: DEALREP; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS ALSO SHORT ENVISION HEALTHCARE, MEDNAX: CNBC; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC MD.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $57

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGII) by 33,693 shares to 266,079 shares, valued at $18.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 7,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 447,924 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.