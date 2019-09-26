Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Grand Jean Capital Management Decreased Stake by $704,900; Holder Pictet Asset Management LTD Boosted Suntrust Bks (STI) Stake

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Inc. (MSFT) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 108,476 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.53M, down from 113,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 22.54 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 11,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 231,506 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.55M, up from 220,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $68.19. About 1.21 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 09/04/2018 – TTEC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 16-18; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – Equifax at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/04/2018 – Ingevity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 12/03/2018 – SunTrust: Americans Plan to Boost Savings with Tax Refunds; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS 1Q EPS $1.29, EST. $1.11; 15/03/2018 – PetIQ Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 22; 03/04/2018 – Mack-Cali at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 16/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 628,647 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 3.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 93,639 are owned by Stonebridge Capital Mgmt Incorporated. 752,203 were reported by Menora Mivtachim Ltd. Shoker Invest Counsel owns 14,857 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs, a Washington-based fund reported 37,589 shares. Harris Lp owns 2,500 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 1.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 153,888 are owned by Balyasny Asset Limited Co. State Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 4.06 million shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 131,466 shares. Westwood Mgmt Corp Il invested 8.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fosun Intll Limited reported 26,230 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny has 33,409 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Fcg accumulated 24,656 shares.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 636,776 shares to 916,703 shares, valued at $70.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 316,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,986 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).