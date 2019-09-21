Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Glaxis Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $8.92 Million; Cosan LTD (CZZ) Holder Lonestar Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $1.40 Million

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 107,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 325,740 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35 million, down from 433,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 1.38 million shares traded or 54.57% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B

Glaxis Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 81.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glaxis Capital Management Llc sold 67,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, down from 82,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glaxis Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ezcorp Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 267,704 shares to 773,004 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 230,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mengis Management holds 4.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 110,305 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Company invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 100,000 were reported by Firsthand Management. Hanlon Inv Management has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Newman Dignan Sheerar holds 0.14% or 40,506 shares. Duncker Streett And holds 58,537 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Atlanta Cap Mgmt Co L L C reported 1.34 million shares stake. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 1.68% or 61,261 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Llc accumulated 5.82% or 100,405 shares. Osborne Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 159,640 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corporation New York holds 2.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 39,039 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 11,601 shares. Bbr Prtn Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 9,744 were reported by West Chester Cap. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma stated it has 133,215 shares or 2.7% of all its holdings.

Glaxis Capital Management Llc, which manages about $142.00 million and $24.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 968 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.