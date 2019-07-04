Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Dorsal Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Pnc Financial Services Group Lowered Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC) Holding by $5.03 Million; Share Price Rose

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC) by 78.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 66,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,642 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, down from 84,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $87.1. About 187,330 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has declined 15.91% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 27/03/2018 – SAIC TO COMPETE FOR $214M TASK ORDERS VIA NHLBI OVER 5 YEARS; 27/03/2018 – The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute Selects SAIC for IT Support BPA; 29/03/2018 – SAIC 4Q EPS $1.16; 24/04/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL – TASK ORDER WAS AWARDED UNDER NASA ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS SERVICE TECHNOLOGIES (EAST) 2 MASTER AGREEMENT; 02/04/2018 – SAIC Motor is a top Chinese automaker that established a Silicon Valley innovation center in 2015; 29/03/2018 – SAIC MOTOR 600104.SS SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 7.5 PCT Y/Y; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications Restates Fincl Statements for FY17; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Army Human Resources Command Renews IT Support Task Order with SAIC; 24/04/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP – TASK ORDER IS WORTH ABOUT $58 MLN AND WILL SPAN ROUGHLY SEVEN YEARS, IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.68M, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide

Analysts await Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 10.62% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.13 per share. SAIC’s profit will be $73.78 million for 17.42 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Science Applications International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.40, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold SAIC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 83.87 million shares or 199.86% more from 27.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 14,671 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Bain Capital Equity Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.36% or 48,589 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Clearline LP has invested 5.19% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 8 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 3,593 shares. The Maryland-based Fort LP has invested 0.08% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has invested 0.07% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Smith Asset Management Gru Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Los Angeles Cap & Equity accumulated 37,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 3,126 were reported by Petrus Trust Lta. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc accumulated 167,834 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eni S P A (NYSE:E) by 16,757 shares to 188,539 shares, valued at $6.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,213 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 300,000 shares to 2.50 million shares, valued at $95.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:TPX).