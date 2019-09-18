Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Increased Its Holding; Baillie Gifford & Company Increased Position in Tesla (TSLA) as Share Price Rose

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 165,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 13.41 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 billion, up from 13.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $243.49. About 4.09M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 24/04/2018 – TESLA ‘DANGEROUSLY DEFECTIVE’ AUTO-PILOT LAWSUIT IS DROPPED; 15/05/2018 – Trading News: [RTRS] – EXCLUSIVE-TESLA TSLA.O TO TEMPORARILY SHUTTER MODEL 3 PRODUCTION FOR FIXES ON MAY 26-31; 12/04/2018 – A Timeline of the Tesla Autopilot Crash Investigation; 04/05/2018 – Musk Vows to `Burn’ Tesla Shorts While Copping to `Foolish’ Call; 01/04/2018 – U.S. safety agency criticizes Tesla crash data release; 18/05/2018 – Musk Keeping Board Buddy in Limbo Shows Tesla’s Governance Gap; 27/03/2018 – But Silicon Valley veteran Jason Calacanis says Tesla will make a comeback; 29/03/2018 – TESLA TSLA.O : INSTINET BELIEVES CO FACES LARGELY INFERIOR COMPETITIVE FIELD THAT IS STILL VERY CONFLICTED ABOUT THE SHIFT TO ELECTRIC VEHICLES; 14/05/2018 – TESLA SHANGHAI SET UP MAY 10, REGISTRATION INFO SHOWS; 12/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Tesla’s electric motor shift to spur demand for rare earth neodymium

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 2,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 148,392 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.88M, up from 146,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 18.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen also bought $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Wednesday, August 14. 102,880 shares valued at $25.00 million were bought by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coldstream Mgmt holds 2,102 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 50 shares. Dorsal Lc reported 10,000 shares. Symmetry Peak Management Limited Company accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Envestnet Asset reported 0% stake. 98 were reported by Motco. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 863,160 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 1,467 were accumulated by Girard Ptnrs. Macquarie Group invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Gru invested in 12,188 shares or 0% of the stock. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 543,690 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 76,808 shares. Whittier Tru accumulated 2,093 shares. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Llc holds 0% or 47 shares. Fred Alger Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $94.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35,329 shares to 104,018 shares, valued at $20.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wix Com (NASDAQ:WIX) by 32,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart Surfaces Tesla’s Solar Problem – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains – Live Trading News” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tesla offers new solar power rentals – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Where The Bulls And Bears Are Wrong On Tesla – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla’s Robotaxi Red Herring – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr (XLV) by 18,739 shares to 30,353 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sector Spdr (XLF) by 48,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,823 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon (NYSE:XOM).