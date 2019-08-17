Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Burt Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Holding; As Paychex (PAYX) Shares Rose, Holder Parthenon Has Decreased Stake

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 6,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 283,123 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.71 million, down from 289,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $81.47. About 1.42M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.52 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mawer Invest Management Limited has invested 0.47% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Argyle Management reported 74,392 shares. Ensemble Ltd holds 586,463 shares or 6.93% of its portfolio. Pittenger Anderson has invested 0% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Moreover, Cibc World Corp has 0.05% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 78,783 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) holds 0.03% or 3,713 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication owns 46,578 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Ltd reported 13,855 shares. Cls Llc owns 0.01% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 3,096 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). First Co stated it has 23,603 shares. Twin Capital invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Brighton Jones Lc reported 2,584 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt owns 67,645 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Lakeview Prtn Limited Company owns 3,052 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Daiwa Sb Invs stated it has 2.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moors And Cabot holds 323,490 shares. Family Tru Co stated it has 2,200 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 123,900 shares. 1.18 million are held by Focused Investors Limited Liability Company. Victory Mgmt Inc has invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Exchange Capital Mgmt holds 2.59% or 78,238 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 153,000 shares. Qs Lc accumulated 0.64% or 493,309 shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel reported 20,143 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 3.45 million shares stake. Kemper Master Retirement Trust holds 5.33% or 71,200 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 10.22 million shares. Parthenon Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 373,197 shares.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advisorshares Tr (MINC) by 21,623 shares to 8,260 shares, valued at $397,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 492 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (HYS).