Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Decreased Its Holding by $936.00 Million; As Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Stock Declined, Southeast Asset Advisors Lowered by $351,750 Its Holding

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,150 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 23,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $74.16. About 102,695 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 1.54% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52 million, down from 16.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 4.35 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 2,977 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd owns 0% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 59,382 shares. World Asset Incorporated invested in 13,431 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Johnson Gp stated it has 0.14% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). 46,380 were accumulated by Westwood Holdings Gp. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Hawaii-based Retail Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.1% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). 25,250 were accumulated by Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership. Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 117,934 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 350 shares. Perkins Mngmt has 11,500 shares. Raymond James And Assoc reported 283,884 shares. American Intl Gp Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 70,634 shares. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa has invested 0.04% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $373.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 106,571 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $13.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 8,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 2.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.79 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $139.31M for 22.89 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Lc owns 119,805 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Jaffetilchin Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.24% or 9,029 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Elm Ltd has invested 0.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sands Cap Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Drexel Morgan & Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26,366 shares. Advisory Research has 39,408 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Family Firm owns 3,776 shares. Fiera Corporation holds 791,932 shares. Pioneer Tru Retail Bank N A Or, a Oregon-based fund reported 99,733 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has invested 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv holds 4,022 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Letko Brosseau Associates accumulated 4,000 shares. Papp L Roy & Associate stated it has 202,837 shares. Mig Lc holds 0.09% or 5,441 shares.

