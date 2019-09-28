Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Berkshire Asset Management Has Cut Position by $357,504; Shelton Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Stryker (SYK) by $411,640

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 2,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 279,873 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.49 million, down from 282,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 471.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 2,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 2,434 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $500,000, up from 426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $213.61. About 896,088 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 27/04/2018 – Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Corporation- CMI (Collagen Meniscus Implant) device, Ivy Sports Medicine s collagen-based meniscus implant Pr; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, (L/XL); Catalog Number: 0400-820-000 Sterile personal; 07/03/2018 – Stryker unveils market’s first reusable suture passer for arthroscopic rotator cuff repair, Cobra; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated with hip arthroscopy; 21/03/2018 – REG-Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution CMS w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Med. Press., Product Number:; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, L/XL; Catalog Number: 0400-720-000 Sterile personal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Washington Corp owns 85,868 shares. West Oak Lc owns 0.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,600 shares. Cibc World Markets invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Richard C Young & Limited holds 1.81% or 71,189 shares in its portfolio. Brick & Kyle Assocs owns 43,446 shares or 5.55% of their US portfolio. Bloom Tree Prtn Ltd Liability accumulated 403,033 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 346,613 shares. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advisors has 0.76% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Newbrook Advisors Lp holds 328,544 shares or 3.29% of its portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 1.79 million shares. Moreover, Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation has 0.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dorsal Capital Ltd Company invested in 11.3% or 1.53M shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Com Ltd Liability Co holds 1.72% or 93,766 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt Inc owns 1.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 113,719 shares. 93,766 were reported by River And Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,359 shares to 25,149 shares, valued at $27.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,879 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Res Inc (Put) (NYSE:BEN).

