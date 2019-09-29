Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Ally Financial Lowered by $15.96 Million Its Stake; Havens Advisors Maintains Stake in Sprint (S)

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 223.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 284,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 411,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, up from 127,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 19.35 million shares traded or 17.05% up from the average. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 10/04/2018 – BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jones; 10/04/2018 – SPRINT, T-MOBILE RESTART DEAL TALKS : DOW JONES/CNBC; 14/05/2018 – Sprint Announces Consent Solicitation With Respect to Certain Series of Notes by Its Wholly-Owned Finance Subsidiary, Sprint Cap Corp; 03/05/2018 – Sprint at UBS Communications and Media IR Conference Tomorrow; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint Join in $146B Deal, Promise 5G Everything — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Sprint Smart UC Launch Enables Companies to Elevate Employee Collaboration and Enable Deeper Customer Engagement; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Sprint names Michel Combes as CEO, elevates Marcelo Claure to executive chairman; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 13/04/2018 – Sprint and FlixLatino Join Forces to Provide Spanish-Language Entertainment to Customers; 21/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Raises Concerns that Prepaid Customers are Being Forgotten in Sprint/T-Mobile Merger Plan

Ally Financial Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc sold 120,000 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36 million, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

date 2019-09-29

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold S shares while 106 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 541.59 million shares or 10.06% more from 492.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Management Group invested in 3.01M shares. British Columbia Inv owns 157,868 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 100,520 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bancorp Of has invested 0.09% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Westpac invested in 40,429 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 197,722 shares. 568,881 are held by Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Company. Cambridge owns 19,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Smithfield Trust accumulated 760 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank owns 5,001 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Landscape Cap Lc accumulated 111,617 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd reported 253,673 shares stake. Css Ltd Liability Corp Il, Illinois-based fund reported 156,028 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boyar Asset Mgmt invested 7.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). River Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.72% or 93,766 shares in its portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L accumulated 4,000 shares. Alphaone Inv Serv Limited invested in 0.04% or 380 shares. First Eagle Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.72% stake. Markston Limited Liability Com reported 5.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fire Gru reported 0.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cooke And Bieler Ltd Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability Com accumulated 111,184 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell accumulated 382,679 shares or 2.99% of the stock. Pinnacle Fincl Prns has 2.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bowling Port Mngmt Llc stated it has 2.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kidder Stephen W holds 59,175 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr owns 13,741 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Reik & Com Limited Liability Corp owns 14,986 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio.

Ally Financial Inc, which manages about $581.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 15,000 shares to 27,000 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Google Assistant controls come to Xbox One – Seeking Alpha" on September 26, 2019

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.