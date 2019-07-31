Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Raised by $58.50 Million Its Position; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Upped by Ar Asset Management Inc

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 160.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 28,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,583 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, up from 17,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $144.93. About 6.36M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.96 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 billion, up from 11.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 16.85M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Investment Mi has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 100 shares. 345,183 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Montecito State Bank And Tru stated it has 0.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 5,480 are owned by Ibis Partners Limited Liability Partnership. Lesa Sroufe accumulated 2,306 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Moreover, Davis R M has 1.66% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Virginia Retirement System Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 328,889 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 592,694 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Inc Wi has invested 2.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cortland Advisers Lc holds 1.08 million shares. Beaumont Fincl Prtnrs Limited Co invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stearns Finance Services Grp accumulated 2,212 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd owns 1.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 77,337 shares. The Iowa-based Btc Cap Inc has invested 0.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Ar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $494.99M and $267.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European Partners Pl by 14,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfe Investment Counsel owns 10,342 shares. Hound has invested 8.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 3.14% or 613,908 shares in its portfolio. James Investment Research stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stanley Mngmt Limited Company owns 58,295 shares for 3.36% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership has invested 0.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nottingham Advisors owns 4,862 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Premier Asset Management Limited Company reported 6,139 shares. 186,181 are held by Cleararc Cap. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 21,964 were reported by Evanson Asset Management Ltd. Jacobs And Com Ca reported 137,514 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Llc holds 93,818 shares. Monroe Bancshares & Mi holds 20,409 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Riverbridge Prns Limited Liability Company accumulated 799,519 shares.

