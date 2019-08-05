Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Weatherly Asset Management Raised Its Position; As Enbridge (ENB) Stock Declined, Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Lowered Stake by $7.38 Million

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 204,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.12 million, down from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 2.81 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q EPS C$0.26; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE; 24/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Letter: Support Enbridge Line 3; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners, LP Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Conflicts Committee

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 10,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 97,564 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51 million, up from 87,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $13.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 99,690 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $388.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 23,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 954,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,119 shares to 97,180 shares, valued at $34.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,409 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

