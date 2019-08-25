Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Weatherly Asset Management Increased Holding; As Affimed N V (AFMD) Market Value Declined, New Leaf Venture Partners Cut Stake by $4.27 Million

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 10,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 97,564 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51M, up from 87,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.68. About 309,163 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stoneridge Investment Prns Limited Liability owns 5.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 145,824 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability reported 5.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pictet Savings Bank Tru Ltd has invested 0.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Focused Investors Ltd Liability Co has 6.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.18M shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 7,284 shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 238,340 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Lc reported 2,200 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap reported 744,695 shares stake. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Co has 51,685 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Llc stated it has 1.54 million shares. 159,250 were accumulated by Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Llc. Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested 3.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jackson Square Partners Limited Company owns 11.11M shares. Smith Moore & Co owns 16,689 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Moreover, Temasek (Private) Ltd has 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,661 shares to 20,665 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 13,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,630 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 23, 2019 : CZR, GE, BAC, X, QQQ, T, KO, MSFT, AAPL, AMCR, QCOM, JD – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Microsoft Acquires jClarity To Bolster Azure’s Java Team – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.