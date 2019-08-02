Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Trimmed by $7.39 Million Its Position; Tyler Technologies (TYL) Share Price Rose While Two Creeks Capital Management LP Raised Position by $19.17 Million

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 93,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 497,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.59 million, up from 403,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $243.51. About 1,373 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 29.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 63,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 153,986 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16 million, down from 217,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $137.34. About 992,613 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 139,237 shares or 2.79% of its portfolio. Waverton Investment Management Limited has 9.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kbc Gp Nv has 2.99 million shares. Madrona Fin Ltd Com, Washington-based fund reported 16,589 shares. Bragg has 2.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 151,205 shares. Montecito Savings Bank And has invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 2.8% or 605.28 million shares. Check Cap Management Ca owns 6,842 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Company reported 2.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barclays Pcl stated it has 0.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Allen Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5.13% or 1.39M shares. Stoneridge Lc holds 5.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 145,824 shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 314,161 shares or 3.72% of their US portfolio. Bridges Invest Mngmt has invested 2.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Huntington Bancshares holds 1.16M shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 204,311 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 316,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Jbg Smith Properties.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FANG) by 54,600 shares to 136,300 shares, valued at $13.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 65,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,868 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).