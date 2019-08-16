Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Skytop Capital Management Cut Position by $1.17 Million; Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Lowered Visa (V) Position by $1.07 Million

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $135.88. About 9.30M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 6,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 163,019 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.46 million, down from 169,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $178.14. About 1.46 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.14 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

