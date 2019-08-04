Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Salem Capital Management Decreased by $658,710 Its Holding; As Abb LTD (ABB) Market Valuation Declined, 13D Management Increased Position by $444,294

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 5,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 95,332 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, down from 100,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 24,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 607,085 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33M, up from 582,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.63. About 2.93 million shares traded or 27.65% up from the average. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 29/03/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S CEO SAYS COMPANY LOOKING AT ORGANIC INVESTMENT, PARTNERSHIPS AND SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS IN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AREA; 19/04/2018 – ABB Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – ABB to Invest €100 Million in Global Innovation and Training Campus; 06/04/2018 – ABB hopes for U.S. concessions on tariffs on Chinese special steel; 06/04/2018 – ABB to invest 100 mln eur in industrial automation campus in Austria; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Orders $9.77B; 16/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE- HELLOFRESH: BOOKRUNNER SAYS OFFERING VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS BY WAY OF ABB; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.02B RUPEES

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia reported 0.54% stake. Natl Pension Service invested in 6.87 million shares. Ion Asset Limited, a Cayman Islands-based fund reported 2.13 million shares. Capital Advsr Incorporated Ok holds 3.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 253,458 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers has invested 2.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Karp Corp reported 1.02% stake. At National Bank owns 0.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21,769 shares. Sarasin Llp invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Noesis Capital Mangement invested in 12,839 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca reported 7,781 shares. Eagle Llc holds 168,362 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 1.67% or 2.26 million shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation has invested 7.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Willis Inv Counsel has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Violich Mgmt holds 225,382 shares.

