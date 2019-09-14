Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Sabal Trust Co Has Lowered Stake by $1.50 Million; Bernzott Capital Advisors Stake in Mistras (MG) Has Lifted as Share Value Rose

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 11,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 283,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.04 million, down from 295,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 16.55 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Mistras (MG) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 151,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.01% . The institutional investor held 2.14M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.74M, up from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Mistras for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $486.59M market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.75. About 98,506 shares traded or 8.57% up from the average. Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has declined 25.90% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 12/03/2018 Mistras 4Q EPS 3c; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – COMPANY’S 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 12/03/2018 – Mistras Sees FY18 Rev $715M-$730M; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q ADJ EPS 15C; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC MG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $715 MLN TO $730 MLN; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP SEES FY REV. $715M TO $730.0M, EST. $727.5M; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q EPS 3C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mistras Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MG); 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 1Q EPS 10C; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 1Q REV. $187.6M, EST. $177.7M

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 9,084 shares to 120,426 shares, valued at $20.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 19,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 585,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Ser invested in 2.48% or 62,751 shares. Marco Management Ltd Llc owns 91,439 shares or 2.18% of their US portfolio. Ally Incorporated invested 0.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 2.37M shares. The West Virginia-based City Holdg Company has invested 2.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Junto Management Limited Partnership has 0.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 67,356 shares. Thomas Story Son Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 1,500 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtn Lc owns 334,154 shares for 4.78% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management LP has invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Adell Harriman Carpenter has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 154,326 shares. Benedict Fincl Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 82,510 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company reported 227,207 shares. Private Asset Management invested 2.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cetera Advisors Lc holds 111,184 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 0.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold MG shares while 18 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 15.28 million shares or 0.54% less from 15.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0% or 11,128 shares. Broad Run Investment Management Ltd Liability holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) for 971,558 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). 27,713 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,087 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Management Gru Llp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Services Automobile Association invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Prudential invested in 0% or 10,919 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 25,537 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) or 11,827 shares. Blackrock Inc has 1.18 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 11,909 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Company reported 59,664 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company reported 11,387 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG).

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $830.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,807 shares to 120,158 shares, valued at $16.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $324,193 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Stamatakis Manuel N., worth $66,250. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider Wolk Jonathan H bought $48,731.