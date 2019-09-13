Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Peapack Gladstone Financial Lowered Its Holding; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Boosted Stake in Cdn Natural Res (CNQ) by $9.78 Million as Share Price Declined

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 3,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 330,843 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.32M, down from 334,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $137.29. About 12.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Cdn Natural Res (CNQ) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 376,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 23.62M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $636.82M, up from 23.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Natural Res for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.32. About 1.78 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 18,715 shares to 263,525 shares, valued at $11.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 7,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,991 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

