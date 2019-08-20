Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Northrock Partners Has Decreased Its Stake; Sir Capital Management LP Boosted Its Eqt (EQT) Holding

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 187.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 802,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The hedge fund held 1.23 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.50 million, up from 427,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $12.29. About 3.13 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – EQT Sells Piab For SEK6.95B; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: Schlotterbeck Resigns for Personal Reasons, Steps Down From Board; 23/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT acquires Italian online price comparison platform Facile.it; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SEES 2020 EQM EXPANSION CAPEX + MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $0.5 BLN – $0.7 BLN; 06/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: WILLKIE FARR & GALLAGHER LLP: WILLKIE ADVISES EQT ON ITS ACQUISITION OF BBS AUTOMATION; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 10/04/2018 – EQT V AND Vl TO SELL BROADNET, NORWAY’S LEADING ALTERNATIVE FIBER-BASED DATA COMMUNICATIONS PROVIDER, TO EQT INFRASTRUCTURE lll; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: Confident About Operational Prospects

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 5,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 34,844 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11 million, down from 40,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 19.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 49,739 shares to 394,901 shares, valued at $17.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 109,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,800 shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Since February 22, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $724,462 activity. On Friday, February 22 the insider Jenkins Donald M. bought $111,895. McNally Robert Joseph had bought 12,660 shares worth $263,328 on Friday, March 29. Cary A. Bray Jr. bought $24,992 worth of stock. $161,745 worth of stock was bought by Centofanti Erin R. on Friday, March 29. The insider Smith Jimmi Sue bought $118,740. On Monday, April 1 Rice Daniel J. IV bought $21,259 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 1,025 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Mgmt Com owns 0.03% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 45,752 shares. Sit Invest Associates has 6,200 shares. Shelton Capital Management holds 0.1% or 523 shares. Texas Yale Capital reported 0.06% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Captrust Finance owns 4,420 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Victory Capital Inc has 1.95 million shares. Natixis Advisors Lp reported 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Landscape Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.07% or 36,062 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 176,263 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantbot Tech LP holds 16,122 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Us Bank De stated it has 21,598 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Endowment Mgmt Lp has 41,500 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Clearbridge Limited Company accumulated 0% or 4,035 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest Management Of Virginia Limited Liability Company holds 1.74% or 62,235 shares. Laffer stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dumont And Blake Inv Limited Liability invested in 1.95% or 39,128 shares. Coatue Management Ltd Liability stated it has 4.08 million shares or 5.32% of all its holdings. Bangor Commercial Bank has invested 0.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rockland Tru reported 2.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Financial Advisory has 0.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21,015 shares. Town And Country Comml Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru holds 3.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 62,848 shares. B & T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt invested in 27,301 shares. Stonebridge Incorporated stated it has 101,377 shares or 4.36% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 2.48% or 2.62M shares in its portfolio. Weiss Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1,813 shares. Yacktman Asset Mgmt LP invested 4.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Flow Traders Us Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,541 shares. Fiduciary Serv Of The Southwest Tx has invested 1.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $379.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 3,838 shares to 109,164 shares, valued at $16.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 9,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

