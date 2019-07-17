Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Lincoln National Has Upped Position; Photronics (PLAB) Holding Held by Quantum Capital Management

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Photronics Inc (PLAB) by 43.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 147,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 483,720 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 336,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Photronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 236,039 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.81% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 3,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,392 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54 million, up from 68,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 20.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $185.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 23,535 shares to 8,068 shares, valued at $885,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 61,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,776 shares, and cut its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 selling transactions for $86,664 activity. Progler Christopher J had sold 5,600 shares worth $59,752 on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $9,250 was bought by JORDAN JOHN P. Burr Richelle E sold 1,500 shares worth $16,170.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold PLAB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 61.71 million shares or 0.30% more from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 104,290 shares. Art Lc stated it has 62,298 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 42,671 shares. Parkside Retail Bank & Tru accumulated 79 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 123,675 shares. Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc invested in 0.14% or 1.29 million shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 103,424 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 28,117 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 31,200 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 24,592 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 120,239 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 82,616 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 18,281 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 22,206 shares. Franklin holds 0% or 452,000 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 23,365 shares to 29,971 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity by 18,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,168 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).