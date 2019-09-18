Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Institute For Wealth Management Has Cut by $601,958 Its Holding; As Deere & Co (DE) Valuation Rose, Cohen Capital Management Has Upped Holding

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 31.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 7,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 33,112 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49M, up from 25,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $164.17. About 278,758 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 18/05/2018 – DEERE – 2018 ADJ NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO EXCLUDING PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM IS FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $3.1 BLN

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 4,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69,634 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.33 million, down from 74,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $137.88. About 5.23 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northrock Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 0.48% or 12,525 shares in its portfolio. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability holds 3.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 354,835 shares. Legacy Cap Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 2.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jackson Square Ptnrs Lc stated it has 10.20M shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Incorporated holds 12.89M shares. Moreover, Hudock Gru Limited Com has 0.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Williams Jones Llc has 2.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Maine-based Spinnaker Trust has invested 1.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 4.49% or 76,100 shares. Baxter Bros Inc reported 6.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lenox Wealth Mngmt stated it has 7,589 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Com owns 1.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 900,904 shares. Schafer Cullen Mgmt holds 928,204 shares. Smithbridge Asset De stated it has 4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Reik Limited Liability invested in 14,986 shares.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $451.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 7,609 shares to 29,656 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 4,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

