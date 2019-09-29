Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Hilton Capital Management Lowered by $398,867 Its Stake; Equity Residential (EQR) Holding Has Increased by Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 134,452 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.21 million, up from 119,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.25. About 1.11M shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 21.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 2,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 11,220 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, down from 14,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GSK CEO up for Microsoft board – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft teams up for South Korean gaming – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $732.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc by 50,000 shares to 544,232 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Management Corp by 12,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 936,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Int. Govt/Credit Bond Etf (GVI).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Limited Liability reported 28,845 shares. Cidel Asset Management Inc invested 1.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horan Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 40,868 shares or 3.68% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bank holds 0.93% or 129,382 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Ltd holds 32,486 shares. Texas Yale Capital owns 0.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 52,179 shares. Odey Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd has invested 1.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). South Dakota Invest Council holds 3.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.21 million shares. 4,463 are owned by Verus Financial Prtnrs. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company owns 743,874 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. 24,731 are owned by Matarin Capital Limited Com. Pinnacle Associates holds 1.89% or 603,516 shares in its portfolio. Beaumont Finance Prtnrs Lc has invested 1.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New Vernon Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 4,042 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability Corp reported 64,383 shares.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 8,700 shares to 33,683 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,353 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).