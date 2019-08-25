Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Harvey Capital Management Boosted Stake; As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stock Value Declined, American Trust Investment Advisors Trimmed by $404,736 Its Stake

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 30.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 13,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 58,946 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95 million, up from 45,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52 million shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 41,144 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, down from 49,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 4.69 million shares traded or 30.78% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – WBZ | CBS Boston News: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane surrounded by emergency vehicles at Philadelphia airport after; 20/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: BREAKING: Engine manufacturer, FAA call for immediate inspections after Southwest Airlines fatality; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Capacity Rose 1.5%; 20/04/2018 – EMERGENCY ENGINE INSPECTIONS WILL APPLY TO 681 CFM56-7B ENGINES WORLDWIDE, 352 IN THE UNITED STATES; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS PROSPECT FOR RECORD ANNUAL EPS `VERY MUCH ALIVE’; 10/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Maintains its Leadership Position as Most Social Airline Brand; 02/05/2018 – WBZ | CBS Boston News: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 16/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Cargo Lands Prestigious Honor; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SAYS DIVERTED FLIGHT LANDS SAFELY IN CLEVELAND; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO SAYS IN 2017, STARTED A PROGRAM TO INSPECT ALL FAN BLADES ON ALL -700/-800 AIRCRAFT IN CO’S FLEET

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65M for 10.62 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Investments Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Annex Advisory Limited Liability has 50,940 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.06% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 4,525 shares. Dupont Cap Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 81,581 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 18,192 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Ws Management Lllp reported 3.52% stake. King Luther Capital accumulated 13,635 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication accumulated 4.64 million shares. Korea Invest reported 0.05% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.06% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Checchi Cap Advisers Limited owns 6,336 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. America First Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,232 shares stake. Harbour Mngmt Lc stated it has 6.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zwj Counsel Inc has 305,875 shares. Provise Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 123,503 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo reported 2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California-based Jackson Square Prns Lc has invested 7.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Temasek Hldgs (Private) Limited reported 19,536 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Whetstone Advisors Limited Company holds 2,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cornerstone invested 4.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Jlb And has 3.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wealthcare Cap Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 186,181 were accumulated by Cleararc Incorporated. 51,685 were reported by Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt Inc owns 3.45 million shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Camarda Advsr Limited Com stated it has 3,229 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings.