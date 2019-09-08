Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Upped Holding by $3.51 Million; Augustine Asset Management Position in Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) (TLK) Increased as Market Value Rose

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) (TLK) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 19,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.34% . The institutional investor held 66,969 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 47,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 227,611 shares traded or 0.28% up from the average. Perusahaan Perseroan (NYSE:TLK) has risen 12.50% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.50% the S&P500.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (NYSE:MRK) by 8,080 shares to 89,261 shares, valued at $7.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (Tsm) (NYSE:TSM) by 13,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,466 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.