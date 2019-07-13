Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Choate Investment Advisors Raised by $1.01 Million Its Stake; As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Valuation Rose, Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $408,900

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 8,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,571 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46M, up from 113,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 404,500 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77M, down from 418,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.57. About 3.07M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 25,700 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $12.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 37,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 14.99 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 13,351 shares to 74,784 shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,930 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).