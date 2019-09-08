Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Chase Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Stake; Ibm (IBM) Stake Held by Old Republic International Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 12,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 44,506 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, down from 56,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine, Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Ibm Corp (IBM) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 72,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 572,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.71 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Ibm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.52M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats; 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 15,958 shares to 46,881 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologis Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 54,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) by 102,000 shares to 497,000 shares, valued at $24.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP) by 105,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70M shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.