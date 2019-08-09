Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Beck Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $420,147; Xilinx (XLNX) Shareholder Frontier Capital Management Co Trimmed Its Position by $22.53 Million

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) by 17.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 178,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 867,738 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.02 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $104.55. About 1.62M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 3,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 65,220 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, down from 68,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $136.51. About 9.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Xilinx (XLNX) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Xilinx (XLNX) – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Xilinx (XLNX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Xilinx (XLNX) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 5,371 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.07% or 37,875 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 4,281 shares stake. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.04% or 26,400 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 693,916 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.12% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Covington Capital Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Td Asset invested in 0.1% or 499,296 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 110,611 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Secs Group Inc has 0.03% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 24,876 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 1.53M shares. Prudential Fin Incorporated invested in 0.18% or 847,151 shares. Swedbank has 881,432 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Llp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Montecito Bancorp And accumulated 0.09% or 2,225 shares.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wex Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 33,138 shares to 976,075 shares, valued at $187.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. Class A by 1.37 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45 million for 27.81 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 74,220 were accumulated by Sky Inv Group Lc. Roffman Miller Associates Pa holds 4.81% or 358,610 shares in its portfolio. Penobscot Inv Com has 111,857 shares. First Merchants owns 78,294 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated stated it has 1.77 million shares. Raymond James & owns 9.28M shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Nexus Mngmt stated it has 4.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 277,298 are owned by Stock Yards National Bank & Trust & Tru Commerce. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp reported 178,371 shares or 5.21% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Community Bank Na holds 74,463 shares. Heritage Investors Mngmt Corp has 2.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 391,276 shares. Icm Asset Wa holds 18.43% or 203,290 shares in its portfolio. Gm Advisory Group has invested 1.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Of Wisconsin Board owns 9.20 million shares for 3.09% of their portfolio.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00 million and $209.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf by 10,151 shares to 57,616 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Spon Ads Each Rep One Ord Shs (NYSE:BABA) by 12,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Nasdaq Biotech (IBB).