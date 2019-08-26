Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Associated Banc-Corp Increased by $5.61 Million Its Stake; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake Has Lifted by A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 226.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 13,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 4,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20 million shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 47,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 583,924 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.87 million, up from 535,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52 million shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Ltd reported 5,125 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 4,753 shares. Convergence Inv Partners Lc has invested 0.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nadler Group Incorporated owns 9,294 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 51,651 shares. Burke & Herbert National Bank & has invested 1.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Balyasny Asset Lc holds 1.40M shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Co invested in 94,850 shares or 0.5% of the stock. 151,143 were reported by Baskin Fincl Incorporated. Eagle Asset has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Horan Capital Advsrs Lc owns 4,197 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 82,286 shares. Punch & Associates Mgmt owns 0.53% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 56,260 shares. Family Mngmt holds 1.44% or 30,060 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Corp has invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

