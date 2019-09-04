Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Alpinvest Partners Bv Trimmed by $3.42 Million Its Holding; As Centene (CNC) Share Price Rose, Green Valley Investors Upped Its Position by $18.68 Million

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $137.21. About 1.29 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 99.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 352,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 705,268 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.45M, up from 352,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 50,703 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76 billion and $73.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 36,273 shares to 92,929 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 152,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Alteryx Inc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 432,721 shares to 369,961 shares, valued at $34.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

